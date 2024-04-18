Menu

Canada

CFLPA joins forces with Canadian Labour Congress

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
Solomon Elimimian, President, Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) speaks to media to deliver the union’s State of the Union with Brian Ramsay, Executive Director, CFLPA, in Hamilton, Ont. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Solomon Elimimian, President, Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) speaks to media to deliver the union’s State of the Union with Brian Ramsay, Executive Director, CFLPA, in Hamilton, Ont. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The CFL Players’ Association is joining the Canadian labour movement.

The CFLPA announced Thursday it has formed an alliance with the Canadian Labour Congress.

The football players’ association joins 49 national and international unions already affiliated with the CLC.

The CLC is Canada’s largest labour organization, with a membership of more than three million workers and over 500,000 retirees across Canada.

The CFLPA represents roughly 650 professional football players.

