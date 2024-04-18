CFLPA joins forces with Canadian Labour Congress

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The CFL Players’ Association is joining the Canadian labour movement.

The CFLPA announced Thursday it has formed an alliance with the Canadian Labour Congress.

The football players’ association joins 49 national and international unions already affiliated with the CLC.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The CLC is Canada’s largest labour organization, with a membership of more than three million workers and over 500,000 retirees across Canada.

The CFLPA represents roughly 650 professional football players.