Pickup crashes into Hamilton home and damages gas line: police

Police say no one was injured after a stolen pickup truck crashed and damaged a gas line at a home in East Hamilton on Friday morning.

Investigators say a red pickup was travelling eastbound on Campbell Avenue when it hit the house just after 7 a.m. between Balmoral and Ottawa streets.

After rupturing the gas line, the truck came to rest on the front side of the home, police say.

Hamilton Police are investigating a single vehicle collision into a home in the area of Campbell Avenue between Balmoral Avenue and Ottawa Street #HamOnt. Collision has resulted in damage to a gas line. Avoid The Area. pic.twitter.com/GRZdV0p2eO — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 19, 2024

A witness told Global News that residents were evacuated into an HSR bus for a short period for safety reasons.

Hamilton Police spokesperson Const. Indy Bharaj says the truck is on file as stolen.

“Initial information from witnesses is that there were two suspects in the vehicle that fled on foot,” Bharaj said.

Roads in the area would be closed for almost three hours while firefighters worked to seal the line leaking gas.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Bharaj said.