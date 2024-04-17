Menu

Crime

Florida man charged with impaired driving in Belleville

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
A 27-year-old Florida man has been charged with impaired driving in Belleville, Ont. View image in full screen
A 27-year-old Florida man has been charged with impaired driving in Belleville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A Florida man has been charged with impaired driving in Belleville, Ont. after police say he was pulled over for speeding early Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle seen speeding along Dundas Street was stopped on Church Street near Bridge Street around 1:30 a.m.

The driver was arrested following what police describe as a roadside investigation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 27-year-old man from Florida has been charged with impaired driving over 80.

The accused has been released on an undertaking with a court date in May.

