Florida man charged with impaired driving in Belleville

A Florida man has been charged with impaired driving in Belleville, Ont. after police say he was pulled over for speeding early Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle seen speeding along Dundas Street was stopped on Church Street near Bridge Street around 1:30 a.m.

The driver was arrested following what police describe as a roadside investigation.

A 27-year-old man from Florida has been charged with impaired driving over 80.

The accused has been released on an undertaking with a court date in May.