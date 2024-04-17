Pop-up market at Queen’s University celebrates female entrepreneurs and artists

Send this page to someone via email

A pop-up market at Queen’s University brought female entrepreneurs together in a celebration of local artistry and craft.

Wednesday’s event, the Goodes Hall Spring Pop-Up had nearly a dozen stalls of all-women or women-led startups selling products from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It was hosted in partnership with the Smith School of Business’ Women in Leadership Club and the All-Women Entrepreneurship Circuit.

Judy Stephenson, president of the Women in Leadership club, says there’s an opportunity to host similar events in the future.

“Last year, there were some smaller-scale partnerships. But this is the first market we’ve hosted for goods that have been at this size… we’re hoping to run more of these over the year,” she said. “It (was) a weekday but I’m really happy with the turnout so far. We’ve had a pretty steady showing.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Stephenson added that the event offers women the opportunity to gain exposure for their products and craft.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community and put our business learning to practice for the better of everyone.”

For artist Rowynee Grand, being exposed to the Kingston market has been great. Having moved to the city from Toronto just a few months back, she said using such events like this is good to be able to branch out more.

View image in full screen For Rowynne Grand, an artist in Kingston, partaking in events like the Goodes Hall Spring Pop-Up is a good way to be exposed to the local market. Talha Hashmani / Global News

Grand said she sells prints of her 2D art as well as hand painted wooden art.

“I would like to continue to expand my art-selling. I’d love to sell more prints, be in as many markets as possible,” she said. “I think (the All Women Entrepreneurship Circuit) is a great place to start with that.”