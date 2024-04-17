Officers under investigation after alleged altercation in Saint John, NB: police

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s police watchdog is investigating an altercation between a Saint John police officer and a person who was arrested.

In a release by Saint John police, the force says officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man who was allegedly causing a disturbance along the 100-block of Portland Street at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday.

The release says the man was arrested without incident, but later an alleged altercation took place between the man and arresting officers while being placed into a holding cell.

According to police, the man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital where he was treated and later released.

“The Saint John Police considers incidents involving the use of force serious and we continue to hold our members to the highest standard of accountability in this respect,” says Saint John Police Chief Robert M. Bruce in the release.

Officers involved in the incident will remain on active duty, the release says, pending the outcome of the investigation.