Innisfil residents warned to prepare for potential flooding from increased lake levels

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Innisfil is warning residents about the potential of flooding with increased rainfall in the forecast.

The town is cautioning residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to mitigate the risk of flooding as the area deals with spring meltwater and rain.

“The Town of Innisfil is closely monitoring roadways and standing ready to respond,” says Nicole Bowman, director of operations.

“However, the increasing lake levels also pose a challenge, potentially impeding our crews’ ability to direct overland water effectively to the lake. Those residing in flood-prone areas are strongly encouraged to take every precaution to safeguard their homes and families.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Staff say that monitoring of outlets surrounding Lake Simcoe has revealed significantly elevated water levels.

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has forecasted 45 millimetres of rainfall over the next few days and issued a Shoreline Hazard Watch that is in effect until Monday, April 22, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

To prepare for potential flooding, residents are advised to take the following steps:

Clear Culverts: Regularly clear debris from your property’s culverts and ditches to facilitate better drainage and mitigate the risk of flooding.

Check Sump Pumps: Ensure that your sump pumps are operating efficiently to prevent water accumulation in basements or low-lying areas.

Exercise Caution: Exercise extra caution around ditches and waterways, which may experience faster and deeper flows than usual. Prioritize safety at all times.

Stock Up: Prepare by stocking up on essential supplies to ensure you and your family are adequately provisioned in case water levels around your home and street make access difficult.

Additional emergency preparedness tips and resources can be found on the Town’s website.