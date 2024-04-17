Moose forward Lambert named to AHL all-rookie team

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba Moose forward has been named to the American Hockey League’s all-rookie team.

Brad Lambert, 20, is in his first full campaign with the Moose, and is tied for the team scoring lead with 52 points in 62 games.

Congratulations to Brad Lambert on being named to the 2023-24 @TheAHL All-Rookie Team! He is the seventh player in #MBMoose history named to the All-Rookie Team. DETAILS >> https://t.co/bDgOpdHQ5u#GoMooseGo | #ManitobaMade pic.twitter.com/ImvyccVNkw — x – Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) April 17, 2024

The team announced Wednesday that he’ll become only the seventh player in franchise history to be selected for the all-rookie team — joining then-Jets prospects Eddie Pasquale (2011-12), Brenden Kichton (2013-14), Sami Niku (2017-18) and Mason Appleton (2017-18), as well as Kevin Bieksa and Eddie Lack from the previous incarnation of the club.

Lambert, from Lahti, Finland, was also named AHL rookie of the month in March and participated in the league’s 2024 all-star classic.

The playoff-bound Moose next see action Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Admirals.