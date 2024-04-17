Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Moose forward Lambert named to AHL all-rookie team

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba Moose forward has been named to the American Hockey League’s all-rookie team.

Brad Lambert, 20, is in his first full campaign with the Moose, and is tied for the team scoring lead with 52 points in 62 games.

Story continues below advertisement

The team announced Wednesday that he’ll become only the seventh player in franchise history to be selected for the all-rookie team — joining then-Jets prospects Eddie Pasquale (2011-12), Brenden Kichton (2013-14), Sami Niku (2017-18) and Mason Appleton (2017-18), as well as Kevin Bieksa and Eddie Lack from the previous incarnation of the club.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Lambert, from Lahti, Finland, was also named AHL rookie of the month in March and participated in the league’s 2024 all-star classic.

The playoff-bound Moose next see action Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Click to play video: 'Tracking the Moose: Bright future for young forwards'
Tracking the Moose: Bright future for young forwards
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices