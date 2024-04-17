Stolen property, meth, cocaine found in Lac du Bonnet home, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Winnipeg is in RCMP custody after a raid at a home in the RM of Lac du Bonnet turned up stolen property, crystal meth, and cocaine.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP said they searched the Aspit Road home on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into a string of break-and-enters.

In addition to stolen property connected to those incidents, police said they seized around 70 grams of crystal meth, six grams of cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 45-year-old man is facing two counts of breaking and entering, with additional charges anticipated.

The RCMP continue to investigate.