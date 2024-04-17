Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba will have highest prenatal benefit in Canada, minister says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 3:01 pm
1 min read
Families minister Nahanni Fontaine announces an increase to Manitoba's prenatal benefit. View image in full screen
Families minister Nahanni Fontaine announces an increase to Manitoba's prenatal benefit. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The provincial government says it hopes to reduce child mortality in Manitoba by doubling the prenatal benefit.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine said Wednesday that once the change — first announced in the provincial budget — is made, Manitoba will have Canada’s highest prenatal benefit.

Fontaine says the budget set aside $800,000 for the cost of increasing the benefit — which is used to help low-income Manitobans during pregnancy. The government hopes to implement the change as soon as possible.

“Evidence shows early and ongoing prenatal care is key to ensuring the best possible outcomes for Manitobans and their babies,” Fontaine said.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The current maximum benefit is $81.41 each month, which is payable from the 14th week of pregnancy until a child is born. The new plan intends to double that maximum benefit to $162.82.

Story continues below advertisement

Healthy Start executive director Davorka Monti said the increase is a ‘win-win’ for Manitobans.

“The prenatal benefit gives a boost for in pregnancy and especially now at a time when with rising food costs, it will help ensure that people are as healthy as possible during their pregnancy,” Monti said.

Trending Now

“Doubling the prenatal benefit will help ensure babies are born healthy.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s 2024 budget delivers benefits for everyone, experts say'
Manitoba’s 2024 budget delivers benefits for everyone, experts say

 

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices