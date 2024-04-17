Snow puts damper on opening day of Edmonton golf course

Send this page to someone via email

While spring snow should come as no surprise to seasoned Edmontonians, it was a bit of a disappointment for golfers hoping to hit the links on Wednesday.

Victoria Golf Course was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday. But with a fresh blanket of snow Wednesday morning, the course did not open as planned.

Rundle Golf Course was also closed, according to the City of Edmonton. However, the driving range at Victoria was still open.

“Typically, the city tries to open our golf courses by the third to fourth week of April, weather dependent,” said Christina Chu with the City of Edmonton.

“The staff are disappointed with this snow setback but we are still ahead of the usual schedule. Plus the additional moisture is very welcome.”

View image in full screen Edmonton’s Victoria Golf Course on opening day Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Global News

Riverside Golf Course was scheduled to open on Thursday. Global News has reached out to the city to see whether that will go ahead as scheduled.

Snow started falling in Edmonton on Tuesday evening and continued until Wednesday morning.

The snow and cooler overnight temperatures led to less-than-ideal road conditions in and around the city, leading to a slippery morning commute.

Global Edmonton weather specialist Ciara Yaschuk is forecasting a high of 4 C for the city on Wednesday. Cooler weather continues Thursday with a high of 1 C expected in Edmonton. Highs of 4 C Friday, 10 C Saturday and 13 C Sunday are forecast through the weekend, according to Yaschuk.

The normal high for this time of year in Edmonton is 13 C.

