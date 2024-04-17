Menu

Crime

Calgary physician charged in $2M fraud investigation

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
A Calgary doctor has been charged after an investigation into fraudulent billing.

The Calgary Police Service was notified by Service Alberta’s health investigations unit after an investigation into a physician who is alleged to have submitted about $2.2 million worth of false billing claims to the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan over a two-year period.

From March 2020 to June 2023, Calgary police say the health unit investigated the billing history of a doctor working at the SF Medical Clinic located at 1106 Edmonton Tr. N.E.

The findings of Service Alberta’s investigation were reported to Calgary police, alleging the doctor was billing for additional time beyond the hour worked.

Shabenna Fazhulla, 49, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Fazhulla is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

