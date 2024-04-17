Calgary physician charged in $2M fraud investigation

See more sharing options

A Calgary doctor has been charged after an investigation into fraudulent billing.

The Calgary Police Service was notified by Service Alberta’s health investigations unit after an investigation into a physician who is alleged to have submitted about $2.2 million worth of false billing claims to the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan over a two-year period.

From March 2020 to June 2023, Calgary police say the health unit investigated the billing history of a doctor working at the SF Medical Clinic located at 1106 Edmonton Tr. N.E.

The findings of Service Alberta’s investigation were reported to Calgary police, alleging the doctor was billing for additional time beyond the hour worked.

Shabenna Fazhulla, 49, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Fazhulla is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.