Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 69-year-old man

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 10:54 pm
1 min read
A silver alert has been issued for 69-year-old Alford Henry.
Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert as they search for a missing 69-year-old man.

Alford Henry was last seen Tuesday morning at 8:25 a.m. in the West Kildonan area.

He is described as 5’11” with a medium build and brown eyes.

Henry is believed to be wearing a a pink and grey jacket with blue and red pyjamas, one black winter boot and one black shoe with silver stripes.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

