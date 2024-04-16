Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 69-year-old man

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert as they search for a missing 69-year-old man.

Alford Henry was last seen Tuesday morning at 8:25 a.m. in the West Kildonan area.

He is described as 5’11” with a medium build and brown eyes.

Henry is believed to be wearing a a pink and grey jacket with blue and red pyjamas, one black winter boot and one black shoe with silver stripes.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.