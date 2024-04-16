Menu

Health

B.C. government criticized for lack of funding for medications, rare conditions

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 9:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New report criticizes B.C. government funding for medications'
New report criticizes B.C. government funding for medications
A new report calls out the B.C. government for falling behind other provinces when it comes to covering several medications, including for rare conditions. Kylie Stanton has the details and the story of a grandmother who pays out of pocket for her granddaughter's meds.
A new report calls out the B.C. government for falling behind other provinces when funding medication for some ailments, including rare conditions.

The report from the Gastrointestinal Society says between 2018 and 2023, the B.C. government rejected coverage for 31 critical medications that are approved by most provinces.

In comparison, it says Ontario and Alberta declined coverage for two to three of the same medicines.

The report stated that when medications were covered, B.C. allocated only $257 per person, compared to the Canadian average of $442.

Christine Langley cares for her three-year-old granddaughter who lives with short bowel syndrome and she told Global News she pays out of pocket for her granddaughter’s medication.

Langley said she was about to move to Ontario to get medication for her granddaughter before they were granted funding on compassionate grounds.

“I was very lucky to get it on a compassionate basis,” she said. “I really think the government should step up. If there is a treatment they need to step up.”

Gail Attara, president of the Gastrointestinal Society, said if people don’t have a private health plan then they have to pay out of pocket or go without the drug and their symptoms get worse.

“I think that we need to hear from the Ministry of Health as to why they keep doing this,” she said.

“It’s just not fair. I’ve reached out six times to Minister (Adrian) Dix, and I’ve also copied Premier (David) Eby on those emails… but the challenge is that no one’s responding. It’s like I don’t exist or none of these patients exist. They don’t care. And it’s so inequitable that someone in Ontario can do it”

On Tuesday, Dix said the government has funded many medications for British Columbians.

“We have funded the therapeutics initiatives, funded evidence-based processes and make decisions based on the evidence, not on politics but on evidence and that holds our system in high regard across the country and around the world,” he said.

