Traffic

Driver fatally thrown from vehicle in Highway 401 crash south of London

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the word "POLICE" on an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
The driver of a pickup truck is dead after a collision Tuesday afternoon with a transport truck on Highway 401 just south of London, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said Tuesday that emergency services were called to the eastbound lanes just after 3 p.m. and that the pickup truck driver was ejected from their vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The transport truck driver was not injured.

The highway is completely closed heading eastbound and is expected to remain so until sometime between 8 and 10 p.m., Sanchuk added.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“For the westbound drivers, please stop trying to take pictures of the crash,” he said.

“Officers will be sitting at the roadway and if you happen to be on your cellphone, I can anticipate you’re going to be stopped and given a ticket.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact provincial police.

