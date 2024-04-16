Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston fire crews tackle residential blaze, no injuries reported

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 5:50 pm
1 min read
A fire at a residential home on Winford Place in Kingston, on April. 15, 2024, was possibly caused by smoking materials, according to officials. View image in full screen
A fire at a residential home on Winford Place in Kingston, on April. 15, 2024, was possibly caused by smoking materials, according to officials. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials with the Kingston Fire and Rescue said no injuries were reported following a fire that struck a home on Monday.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Winford Place at 1:30 p.m. Officials said the scene involved visible flames coming from the rear of the building. Once extinguished, light smoke conditions were found inside the home along with flames in the attic.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A dog was rescued, officials said, and a cat was found later in the evening.

No injuries were reported with the damage estimated at $50,000. According to Kingston Fire and Rescue, smoking materials may have caused the blaze.

Click to play video: 'Residents advised to keep windows closed amid building fire in Hamilton’s east end'
Residents advised to keep windows closed amid building fire in Hamilton’s east end
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices