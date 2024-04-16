Kingston fire crews tackle residential blaze, no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Kingston Fire and Rescue said no injuries were reported following a fire that struck a home on Monday.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Winford Place at 1:30 p.m. Officials said the scene involved visible flames coming from the rear of the building. Once extinguished, light smoke conditions were found inside the home along with flames in the attic.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A dog was rescued, officials said, and a cat was found later in the evening.

No injuries were reported with the damage estimated at $50,000. According to Kingston Fire and Rescue, smoking materials may have caused the blaze.