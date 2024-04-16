Kingston fire crews tackle residential blaze, no injuries reported

Officials with the Kingston Fire and Rescue said no injuries were reported following a fire that struck a home on Monday.
Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Winford Place at 1:30 p.m. Officials said the scene involved visible flames coming from the rear of the building. Once extinguished, light smoke conditions were found inside the home along with flames in the attic.
A dog was rescued, officials said, and a cat was found later in the evening.
No injuries were reported with the damage estimated at $50,000. According to Kingston Fire and Rescue, smoking materials may have caused the blaze.
Comments