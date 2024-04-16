Natural gas pipeline fire in Yellowhead County prompts Alberta Wildfire response

Send this page to someone via email

A pipeline caught fire west of Edmonton late Tuesday morning, sending up a large plume of flames and smoke visible from many kilometres away and triggering a small wildfire.

It happened around 11 a.m. in Yellowhead County, northwest of Edson and northeast of Hinton along Emerson Creek Road. The fire was visible from a considerable distance, including along Highway 16.

There are several gas plants and gas wells in that region and the pipeline in question is operated by TC Energy.

The energy company said it was responding to the incident involving the NGTL natural gas system approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Edson in Yellowhead County.

The NGTL is TC Energy’s natural gas gathering and transportation system for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

“TC Energy received notification about this incident at approximately 11 a.m. MT and immediately activated our emergency response procedures,” a statement said, adding the company was co-ordinating with first responders.

A pipeline fire sent up a large fireball in Yellowhead County near Edson on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Supplied to Global News

Alberta Wildfire said surrounding trees caught fire, so it was also responding to the blaze north of Obed Lake.

“Airtankers, heavy equipment and firefighters are en route to the incident,” said an update posted around 1 p.m. on the fire labeled as EWF015.

The fire is about 28 kilometres north-northeast of Obed Lake, 35 kilometres northwest of Edson and 55 kilometres northeast of Hinton, the province said.

The wildfire could be seen from Highway 40 north and Highway 16. Alberta Wildfire and the county said they were working together, along with industry staff, to extinguish the remaining wildland fire.

View image in full screen A pipeline fire seen on the horizon in Yellowhead County on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Courtesy: Alberta Wildfire

Just before noon, the province’s wildfire dashboard said the out-of-control fire was around 10 hectares in size.

Alberta RCMP said it received a call about the incident just after 11:30 a.m. and both Mounties and Yellowhead County fire crews were responding to the rural scene.

The affected section of pipeline has been isolated and shut down, both TC Energy and the county confirmed, and there was no more gas leaking.

“Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of responding personnel, surrounding communities and mitigating risk to the environment,” TC Energy said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The county said there is no threat to the public, and crews continue to work on the scene, containing and extinguishing the remaining fire.

There have been no reports of any injuries. Global News has requests into AHS and OHS to confirm that.

— More to come…