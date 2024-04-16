Menu

Crime

RCMP seek trio accused of stealing $70K in electronics from Portage la Prairie business

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are seeking this man and two other suspects in a large-scale electronics theft from a Portage la Prairie business. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a heist at a Portage la Prairie business that involved over $70,000 in stolen electronics.

The theft took place around 9:30 p.m. on March 9 at a Sissons Drive business. According to police, three people entered the store and headed to the electronics area. While a female suspect distracted the employee, two men broke into a locked cabinet and stole around 60 iPhones.

The theft wasn’t discovered until the next morning. RCMP said they believe the incident was similar to three other recent thefts in Western Canada: one in Swift Current, Sask., and two in Alberta — in Brooks and Medicine Hat.

The suspects are all described as in their 30s, with one of the men wearing a white jacket and blue cap, the other wearing a black and white baseball cap, and the woman wearing a long white jacket.

Police have released a surveillance image of one of the men. Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the incident is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

