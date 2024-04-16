Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Single-home construction down in Kelowna, but multi-units up: CMHC

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 5:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna council votes 6-2 in favour of densification bylaw'
Kelowna council votes 6-2 in favour of densification bylaw
On Monday, Kelowna city council voted 6-2 in favour of a new densification bylaw that will allow for more housing options in the city's historic heritage conservation area. These bylaws were introduced to align with the new provincial housing legislation. But as Jayden Wasney reports, some residents want to keep the area just the way it is. – Mar 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a sign of the times, housing starts in Kelowna were a mixed bag in March.

For example, March saw the construction of just 16 single-detached homes. That’s down 79 per cent from March 2023, when 62 single-detached homes were built.

On the flip side, the loose term “all others” saw a spike of 83 per cent. That term includes multi-housing units, which have seen a big jump in the last two years.

Click to play video: 'Millennials, Gen Z to benefit from housing support in upcoming budget: Anand'
Millennials, Gen Z to benefit from housing support in upcoming budget: Anand

Last month saw the construction of 379 other units, up from 207 in March 2023.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, nationwide housing starts in March 2024 (242,195) were down seven per cent from February 2024 (260,047).

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

However, the CMHC also said the number of nationwide housing starts in urban centres of 10,000 and up grew 16 per cent the past year, from 14,756 units in March 2023 to 17,052 units in March 2024.

“The year-over-year increase was driven by higher multi-unit starts, up 19 per cent and higher single-detached starts, up 2 per cent,” CMHC said.

More information is available on CMHC’s website.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices