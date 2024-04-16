Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec court approves class action alleging opioid makers misled users about risks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s opioid crisis continues to ravage the country'
Canada’s opioid crisis continues to ravage the country
RELATED: The opioid crisis in Canada is worsening as it enters its eighth year, with the number of opioid-related deaths showing little sign of decreasing despite promises and investments by both federal and provincial governments. Last week, three provinces came together in the hopes that a new approach will help combat the crisis. Heather Yourex-West reports as the crisis quietly continues to ravage the country – Apr 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against 16 pharmaceutical companies that are alleged to have misled consumers about the efficacy and dangers of opioid medications.

The class action includes everyone in Quebec who was diagnosed with opioid use disorder after being prescribed opioid medications made by the pharmaceutical companies between 1996 and the present.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Margo Siminovitch, one of the lawyers representing people who developed opioid use disorder, says the lawsuit’s representative plaintiff was never warned about the risks of the drugs.

Jean-François Bourassa, a roofer, was prescribed opioids after a fall on the job in 2005 and used them for more than a decade, developing an addiction.

Trending Now

The pharmaceutical companies argued against allowing the class action to proceed, saying it treated all opioids as if they were the same and included companies whose drugs the representative plaintiff never consumed.

Story continues below advertisement

The suit seeks $30,000 in damages for each member of the class, plus additional damages to be determined on an individual basis, as well as $25 million in punitive damages.

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices