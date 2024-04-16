Men charged with forcible confinement after Saskatoon police find trapped woman

Send this page to someone via email

Three Saskatoon men are facing charges of forcible confinement after an incident on Matheson Drive on Monday, according to city police.

A 34-year-old woman was found by police at a home in the 700 block of Matheson Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Police say she was unhurt.

A 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested at the scene and charged with forcible confinement.

Another 19-year-old man was also arrested at the scene and charged with breaching a conditional sentence.