Canada

Men charged with forcible confinement after Saskatoon police find trapped woman

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 12:40 pm
A photo of a Saskatoon police shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A photo of a Saskatoon police shoulder badge. File Photo / Global News
Three Saskatoon men are facing charges of forcible confinement after an incident on Matheson Drive on Monday, according to city police.

A 34-year-old woman was found by police at a home in the 700 block of Matheson Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Police say she was unhurt.

A 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested at the scene and charged with forcible confinement.

Another 19-year-old man was also arrested at the scene and charged with breaching a conditional sentence.

