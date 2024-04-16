Teen charged with disobeying signal after being struck by vehicle: Guelph police

See more sharing options

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Guelph and was handed a ticket for it.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Victoria Road North and Eastview Road Monday morning.

Investigators with Guelph police say a 17-year-old girl suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

They say the driver was not hurt and there was no significant damage to the vehicle.

Investigators allege the pedestrian was crossing the intersection against a ‘Don’t Walk’ signal when she was struck.

They charged her under the Highway Traffic Act.