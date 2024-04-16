Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate after child finds shotgun on Lake Winnipeg beach

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are investigating this shotgun, found on a Gimli beach. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating this shotgun, found on a Gimli beach. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP in Gimli, Man., are investigating after a sawed-off shotgun was found on the shore of Lake Winnipeg by a 12-year-old girl.

Police said they were called Saturday afternoon after a family cleaning garbage off the beach near their cottage discovered the weapon.

According to RCMP protocols, all found firearms are treated as loaded. Police said they safely took the gun — which was rusted shut — back to the detachment, where it was disassembled and found not to be loaded.

Police say they’re still working on figuring out where the gun came from and whether it’s connected to any crimes.

New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba
