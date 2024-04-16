Menu

Canada

Manitoba PCs to choose new leader in April 2025

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
The Golden Boy is seen atop the Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
The Golden Boy is seen atop the Manitoba Legislative Building. Sam Thompson / Global News
Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives have set a date to choose their next leader — but it won’t be for another year.

In an announcement Tuesday, party president Brent Pooles said party members will select a new leader on April 26, 2025 — a year-and-a-half after Heather Stefanson announced her plans to step down following the PCs’ election defeat.

Stefanson’s own ascension to party leadership — and the premier’s office — was thanks to the party’s most recent leadership race, in fall 2021 after then-premier Brian Pallister announced his retirement.

Corporate and commercial lawyer Brad Zander, who served as an advisor for Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham’s successful municipal election campaign, has been named as the leadership committee chair.

Lac du Bonnet MLA Wayne Ewasko will continue to serve as interim leader for the next 12 months.

The PCs say they’ll release more details about the leadership contest in the coming weeks.

Heather Stefanson steps down from PC leadership, experts explain next steps
