Wayne Ewasko, former cabinet minister, named interim leader of Manitoba Tories

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they have named Wayne Ewasko as the party’s interim leader.

Ewasko will serve until the party holds a leadership convention, which is expected in the fall.

Former leader Heather Stefanson announced her plans to step down after the Tories lost the Oct. 3 provincial election. Her resignation took effect Monday.

Ewasko was first elected in 2011 in the Lac Du Bonnet constituency northeast of Winnipeg, and served as education minister before the Tories were defeated.

Tory delegates approved new rules for their leadership contests last weekend, including allowing for electronic voting instead of mail-in ballots.

Another change will be a new point system with a sliding scale that caps the influence of constituencies with large membership numbers.

