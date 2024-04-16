Menu

Crime

2 arrested in Winnipeg police drug bust, cocaine and meth seized

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg police cruiser. Police say made two arrests after seizing drugs and weapons during a search last Friday. Talha Hashmani / Global News
An investigation by Winnipeg police led to two people arrested and facing drug trafficking charges.

On Monday, police said officers used a warrant to search a home in the 100 block of Amy Street and a vehicle parked close by on Waterfront Drive.

Authorities said two people started to run out of the vehicle and discarded what was believed to be illicit drugs.

Both were arrested, police said, and officers say they seized about $26,000 in cocaine, $3,000 in meth, drug packaging materials, ID and $230 cash.

A 46-year-old man remains behind bars, and 40-year-old woman was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Arrests made following drug trafficking investigation by Winnipeg police'
Arrests made following drug trafficking investigation by Winnipeg police
