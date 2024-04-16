All a-boot tradition: A look at finance ministers’ budget shoes through the years

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took part in a long-standing Canadian tradition and donned a new pair of shoes on the eve of the federal budget.

The history of the tradition is somewhat murky, though research has traced the quirky footwear fixation as far back as 1955.

While purely ceremonial, the selection of the finance minister’s shoes can be a hint into what the budget may hold.

In 2015, then-Conservative finance minister Joe Oliver chose a pair of New Balance runners as a nod to his party’s pledge to balance the budget, while Freeland’s most recent pair was sourced from a Canadian women-led small business.

Here’s a look at Canada’s fiscal footwear through the ages.

Chrystia Freeland (2020-current)

View image in full screen Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland takes a few steps in her new pair of shoes from direct-to-consumer footwear company Maguire on April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.

View image in full screen Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tries on a new pair of shoes in Ottawa on Monday, March 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

View image in full screen Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland buys a pair of new shoes at a local shop, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

Bill Morneau (2015-2020)

View image in full screen A child points to the new budget shoes being put on by Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau in a pre-budget photo opportunity in Toronto on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Morneau visited the Toronto and Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club for the media event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

View image in full screen Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is joined by students from Toronto’s Rose Avenue Junior Public School and his daughter Grace as he tries on a pair of shoes from Edmonton’s Poppy Barley Shoe manufacturer during a pre-budget photo opportunity in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

View image in full screen Canada’s federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau takes part in the pre-budget ceremony of putting on new shoes at the Nelson Mandela Park Public School in Toronto, Monday, March 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch.

View image in full screen Minister of Finance Bill Morneau tries on his budget shoes at the Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club in Toronto at an appearance to talk about the upcoming release of the federal budget, Friday, March 18, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan.

Joe Oliver (2014-2015)

View image in full screen Federal Finance Minister Joe Oliver shows off his new budget shoes during a photo op in Toronto on Monday, April 20, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

View image in full screen Finance Minister Joe Oliver sports his New Balance budget shoes on budget day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.

Jim Flaherty (2006-2014)

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty tries on a pair of shoes with Andrew Violi, president of Mello Walk Shoes, at a pre-budget press event in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Story continues below advertisement

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty puts on his annual pre-budget shoes at the Roots Leather Factory in Toronto on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty laughs as he walks by some women’s shoes as he looks for a pair of new shoes for himself in advance of delivering the federal budget, in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 28, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Story continues below advertisement

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty holds up his newly re-soled shoes during a pre-budget photo opportunity at Healthy Feet Shoe Repair in Ottawa on Monday, March 21, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s Finance Minister Jim Flaherty clasps a cup of coffee as he arrives at a shoe store in Whitby Ontario on Monday, March 1, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Story continues below advertisement

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty tries on a pair of shoes during a pre-budget photo op in Gatineau, Que., Monday, Jan. 26, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty laces up his newly resoled shoes during a traditional pre-budget photo op at a local shoe repair store in Ottawa Monday, Feb. 25, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tom Hanson

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty shows off the made-in-Canada label on the bottom of his new shoes purchased for Tuesday’s budget, during a photo opportunity in his office in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2006.(CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson)

1:58 Federal government taking ‘comprehensive approach’ to housing, ahead of budget

Ralph Goodale (2003-2006)

Finance Minister Ralph Goodale shows off his new shoes following a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2005. (CP PHOTO/Jonathan Hayward)

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Finance Minister Ralph Goodale shows his new budget shoes at a news conference following his 2004 budget speech in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 23, 2004. (CP PHOTO/Tobin Grimshaw).

Don Mazankowski (1991-1993)

Finance Minister Don Mazankowski displays a copy of the budget brief along with his resoled shoes in his office in Ottawa on April 16, 1993. The Canadian Press/Fred Chartrand

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Wilson (1984-1991)

Finance Minister Michael Wilson puts his new shoe into the hand of a reporter during a photo session in his office on the eve of his budget in Ottawa on Feb. 9, 1988. The Canadian Press/Fred Chartrand

Finance Minister Michael Wilson points out that his new budget shoes are Canadian-made before delivering his budget report on Feb. 17, 1987 in Ottawa. The Canadian Press/Ron Poling

Story continues below advertisement

Finance Minister Michael Wilson is pictured showing off his new shoes prior to the upcoming federal budget on Feb. 20, 1986 in Ottawa. The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Michael Wilson shows off his new shoes and T-shirt during a photo session in his Parliament Hill office May 22, 1985 before his budget announcement. The Canadian Press/Ron Poling

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 2024 budget expected to make wealthy Canadians pay more taxes

John Crosbie (1979-1980)

Accompanied by Prime Minister Joe Clark as he makes his way to the Commons to deliver his first budget on Dec. 11, 1979, in Ottawa, Finance Minister John Crosbie lifts his pant leg to display his new boots. (CP PHOTO/Bill Grimshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

Jean Chrétien (1977-1979)

This is an April 10, 1978, photo of then-finance minister Jean Chretien kicking up his heels and baring the sole of one of his new pair of shoes as he left the Parliament building in Ottawa after presenting his budget. (CP PICTURE ARCHIVE/Fred Chartrand)