Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg with very Canadian lineup

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
The Burton Cummings Theatre. View image in full screen
The Burton Cummings Theatre. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While the warm weather brings relief from a chilly Winnipeg winter, it also serves as a reminder that festival season is on the horizon.

This summer, the Burton Cummings Theatre in downtown Winnipeg will once again host a popular outdoor concert series, the Burt Block Party, this time featuring a very Canadian group of headlining artists.

The Burt announced this year’s installment of the festival Tuesday, with acts including Blue Rodeo, the Arkells, the Headstones and Tom Cochrane gracing the stage Aug. 22-25.

The block parties host up to 4,000 fans each night outside the historic theatre, along with food trucks and vendors. New for this year’s event, full festival passes will be available.

Story continues below advertisement

“Burt Block Parties have become a beloved tradition, where our city comes together to revel in the performances of their favourite bands against the stunning backdrop of our Winnipeg skyline,” said Ruben Ramalheiro, live entertainment director at True North Sports + Entertainment.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Each year we fine-tune and enhance this event, and we’re eagerly anticipating everyone’s enjoyment of what we’ve prepared for this year.”

In addition to the boldface names anchoring each night of the event, the shows will also feature artists like the Skydiggers, July Talk, the Blue Stones, I Mother Earth, Streetheart, Indian City, Sass Jordan, and up-and-coming local trio The Haileys.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., at Ticketmaster and start at $59.50 (plus fees) for the first 1,000 tickets sold, or until Wednesday, May 1.

Click to play video: 'Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg this summer'
Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg this summer
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices