Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg with very Canadian lineup

While the warm weather brings relief from a chilly Winnipeg winter, it also serves as a reminder that festival season is on the horizon.

This summer, the Burton Cummings Theatre in downtown Winnipeg will once again host a popular outdoor concert series, the Burt Block Party, this time featuring a very Canadian group of headlining artists.

The Burt announced this year’s installment of the festival Tuesday, with acts including Blue Rodeo, the Arkells, the Headstones and Tom Cochrane gracing the stage Aug. 22-25.

The block parties host up to 4,000 fans each night outside the historic theatre, along with food trucks and vendors. New for this year’s event, full festival passes will be available.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Burt Block Party returns for one weekend, Aug 22-25 with headliners @BlueRodeo, @arkellsmusic, @theheadstones, and @TomCochraneMUS! Tickets on sale Friday, April 19 at 10am starting at $59.50 (plus fees) for the first 1000 tickets sold or until May 1! pic.twitter.com/aKzhPkTeZ3 — The Burt (@theburtwpg) April 16, 2024

“Burt Block Parties have become a beloved tradition, where our city comes together to revel in the performances of their favourite bands against the stunning backdrop of our Winnipeg skyline,” said Ruben Ramalheiro, live entertainment director at True North Sports + Entertainment.

“Each year we fine-tune and enhance this event, and we’re eagerly anticipating everyone’s enjoyment of what we’ve prepared for this year.”

In addition to the boldface names anchoring each night of the event, the shows will also feature artists like the Skydiggers, July Talk, the Blue Stones, I Mother Earth, Streetheart, Indian City, Sass Jordan, and up-and-coming local trio The Haileys.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., at Ticketmaster and start at $59.50 (plus fees) for the first 1,000 tickets sold, or until Wednesday, May 1.