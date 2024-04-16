Menu

Environment

B.C. orca rescue near Zeballos planning to take a ‘few days’, officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Efforts continue to free trapped orca ‘Our Brave Little Hunter’ in Zeballos, B.C.'
Efforts continue to free trapped orca ‘Our Brave Little Hunter’ in Zeballos, B.C.
A very intelligent young orca continues to outsmart dozens of humans who are trying to get her back out into the open ocean. Emily Lazatin now with an update on the orphaned whale known as 'Our Brave Little Hunter.'
The Department of Fisheries says planning for a new attempt to rescue an orca calf trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon will be finalized in the next few days but no date has been set.

It says in a news release that any new attempt to capture and release the young whale will depend on the weather and the availability of equipment and personnel.

An initial attempt to corral the whale in the shallows of the tidal lagoon failed on Friday after she evaded capture by staying in deep parts of the tidal lagoon.

Click to play video: 'Rescue operation of orphaned whale calf underway on Vancouver Island'
Rescue operation of orphaned whale calf underway on Vancouver Island
The whale has been trapped alone in the lagoon 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria since its mother became stranded and died more than three weeks ago.

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Martin Haulena, who has been involved in the rescue efforts, says its condition suggests the two-year-old calf could be foraging on fish in the lagoon.

Rescuers, who include members of the Ehattesaht First Nation, say a change in tactics may be needed, possibly including an attempt to net the whale in a deeper section of the lagoon.

Fisheries Department marine mammal co-ordinator Paul Cottrell said on Friday that would involve risks to both the calf and rescuers and needs careful planning.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

