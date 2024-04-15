Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

Alberta government announces wage offer for AUPE workers during collective bargaining

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2024 9:33 pm
1 min read
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees. View image in full screen
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees. File/Global News
The Alberta government is offering a 7.5 per cent wage increase in the midst of collective bargaining, with government workers calling for a 26 per cent bump.

More than 22,000 members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees fall under the negotiations that began this year, including workers in social services, corrections and natural resources conservation.

In a previous update to members, the AUPE called the government’s opening four-year offer an insult.

The union’s counter-proposal spans three years.

Finance Minister Nate Horner said his United Conservative Party government values the public service but doesn’t see publicly funded employees getting the same kind of settlement the union is demanding anywhere else in Canada.

AUPE calls on winner of Alberta election to rollback firefighter cuts

Horner calls the union’s wage position extreme.

“The Alberta government will not increase taxes or cut programs, services or workers to give unprecedented salary increases that will result in pay well above market rates,” Horner said in a news release Monday.

Guy Smith, president of the union, said the government has been aware of the union’s proposals since March 6, and the union won’t budge from what it calls fair and reasonable demands.

Smith called Horner’s statement unwarranted and unhelpful.

“The cost of living has increased for everyone, and every worker has the right to fair, livable compensation from their employers,” he said.

Smith said negotiations should take place in good faith and at the bargaining table, not through the press.

“There is no reason that any government worker should be unable to afford food, clothes and rent while working full time for the government of a very wealthy province,” said the union’s update in February.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

