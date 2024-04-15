Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pacific Coastal Airlines announces Kelowna-Comox route

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
Pacific Coastal's Saab 340A at Vancouver International Airport's South Terminal View image in full screen
FILE. Pacific Coastal's Saab 340A at Vancouver International Airport's South Terminal. Pacific Coast
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pacific Coastal Airlines will now offer direct flights between Kelowna and Comox, B.C.

Starting June 25, the airline will make the flight on a Beechcraft 1900 available between Sunday and Friday.

“The announcement of this new direct flight to Comox means yet another link for Kelowna to Vancouver Island, which further enhances regional connectivity and provides more opportunities for economic growth,” Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said in a press release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It also aligns with YLW’s commitment to providing more efficient and seamless travel options to our residents and visitors.”

Click to play video: 'More flights between Penticton and Vancouver'
More flights between Penticton and Vancouver
Trending Now

Sam Samaddar, YLW chief executive officer, said Vancouver Island is a popular destination for Okanagan residents, for both business and leisure.

Story continues below advertisement

Pacific Coastal Airlines is a privately owned British Columbia-based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal that currently flies to 18 airports in B.C.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices