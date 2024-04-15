Pacific Coastal Airlines announces Kelowna-Comox route

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Pacific Coastal Airlines will now offer direct flights between Kelowna and Comox, B.C.

Starting June 25, the airline will make the flight on a Beechcraft 1900 available between Sunday and Friday.

“The announcement of this new direct flight to Comox means yet another link for Kelowna to Vancouver Island, which further enhances regional connectivity and provides more opportunities for economic growth,” Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said in a press release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It also aligns with YLW’s commitment to providing more efficient and seamless travel options to our residents and visitors.”

2:36 More flights between Penticton and Vancouver

Sam Samaddar, YLW chief executive officer, said Vancouver Island is a popular destination for Okanagan residents, for both business and leisure.

Story continues below advertisement

Pacific Coastal Airlines is a privately owned British Columbia-based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal that currently flies to 18 airports in B.C.