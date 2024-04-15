Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested following RCMP investigation of high-speed crash

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 5:36 pm
1 min read
5 hospitalized after high-speed crash in East St. Paul
WATCH: Five people are in hospital after a serious crash in the RM of East St. Paul, Manitoba RCMP say.
RCMP have an update to a car crash that landed five in hospital, saying all of them are doing OK.

On Wednesday, a Nissan and Dodge pickup truck collided in the RM of East St. Paul, Man. Investigation shows the incident happened after a pre-arranged meeting to sell something, mounties said.

The meeting grew into a fight between the people in each truck, police said, which led to one chasing the other and ultimately the crash.

A 30-year-man from Winnipeg was arrested and faces eight charges, including dangerously operating a vehicle hurting someone, and assault with a weapon. He was released for a future court date, officers said.

“Whenever you are meeting to conduct a transaction with unknown individuals, we encourage you to choose a safe place to meet,” said Staff Sergeant Mitch Tkachuk of the Selkirk RCMP.

“There are safe exchange zones throughout the province. Choose a well-lighted, highly populated area, and try not to go by yourself. Never enter another vehicle to complete a transaction. Always have a method of removing yourself from the situation if it becomes necessary to do so.”

RCMP are still investigating.

