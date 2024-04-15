Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen arrested, rifle seized by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Nelson House confiscated this rifle.
RCMP in Nelson House confiscated this rifle. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teenage suspect is in custody after an incident at Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on Friday, Manitoba RCMP said.

Officers from the Nelson House detachment were called to the community around 4:30 a.m. with the report of a youth pointing a gun.

Police tracked down the suspect, and a search of the teen’s home turned up a rifle and ammunition.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 16-year-old was arrested and faces three gun-related charges, as well as a breach of release order, as he had been on conditions that prohibited him from owning or carrying a weapon of any kind.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices