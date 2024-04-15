Teen arrested, rifle seized by Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage suspect is in custody after an incident at Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on Friday, Manitoba RCMP said.

Officers from the Nelson House detachment were called to the community around 4:30 a.m. with the report of a youth pointing a gun.

Police tracked down the suspect, and a search of the teen’s home turned up a rifle and ammunition.

A 16-year-old was arrested and faces three gun-related charges, as well as a breach of release order, as he had been on conditions that prohibited him from owning or carrying a weapon of any kind.