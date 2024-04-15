Saskatoon Taylor Street East collision results in 1 dead and 2 injured, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police gave an update on a collision that took place along Taylor Street East on Sunday that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy and injured two others.

Officers said traffic restrictions that were in place in the 4200 block of the street have since been lifted, adding that the 16-year-old was declared dead at the scene and that two 15-year-old boys were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition and the other with minor injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The collision analyst unit’s investigation found that a 2008 Honda Civic was driving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Police said the vehicle struck a pole and flipped over.

Impairment isn’t believed to have been a factor.

Police say the investigation continues.