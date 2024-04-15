Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Taylor Street East collision results in 1 dead and 2 injured, police say

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 2:31 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police say one person is dead and two are injured after a weekend collision. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say one person is dead and two are injured after a weekend collision. File / Global News
Saskatoon police gave an update on a collision that took place along Taylor Street East on Sunday that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy and injured two others.

Officers said traffic restrictions that were in place in the 4200 block of the street have since been lifted, adding that the 16-year-old was declared dead at the scene and that two 15-year-old boys were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition and the other with minor injuries.

The collision analyst unit’s investigation found that a 2008 Honda Civic was driving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Police said the vehicle struck a pole and flipped over.

Impairment isn’t believed to have been a factor.

Police say the investigation continues.

