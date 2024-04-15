Kingston Health Sciences Centre looks to ‘ramp up’ ranks of volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) is looking boost its volunteer ranks to pre-pandemic numbers.

The hospital says before COVID-19 hit they had more than 800 volunteers but that number has since dropped to roughly 360.

“We needed to ramp down many of our volunteer programs in the early days of the pandemic to reduce the number of people inside the hospital,” explains Alan Archer, who heads up planning and labour relations at KHSC.

“As life is now returning to normal, we’re looking to ramp our programs back up. We are currently seeking people in the community who are interested in making KHSC a warmer place for everyone who enters our sites to receive care.”

The hospital is looking for volunteers to spend time with patients, help visitors get to where they’re going, and work in the hospital’s Tuck Shop, gift shop, and lottery booth.

“Volunteer roles are determined based on the individual’s skills, experience, talents and availability,” Archer said in a release Monday.

“We appreciate that people have busy lives, and we offer flexible scheduling including weekday, evening and weekend options that can vary anywhere from one to four hours weekly depending on the needs of the program.”

The hospital says it has refined its application and orientation process to make the experience easier for potential volunteers.

More information is available on the hospital’s website or by calling 613-548-2359.