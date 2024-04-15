Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kingston Health Sciences Centre looks to ‘ramp up’ ranks of volunteers

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it has refined its volunteer application process in an effort to help build back its volunteer ranks. View image in full screen
Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it has refined its volunteer application process in an effort to help build back its volunteer ranks. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) is looking boost its volunteer ranks to pre-pandemic numbers.

The hospital says before COVID-19 hit they had more than 800 volunteers but that number has since dropped to roughly 360.

“We needed to ramp down many of our volunteer programs in the early days of the pandemic to reduce the number of people inside the hospital,” explains Alan Archer, who heads up planning and labour relations at KHSC.

“As life is now returning to normal, we’re looking to ramp our programs back up. We are currently seeking people in the community who are interested in making KHSC a warmer place for everyone who enters our sites to receive care.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The hospital is looking for volunteers to spend time with patients, help visitors get to where they’re going, and work in the hospital’s Tuck Shop, gift shop, and lottery booth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Volunteer roles are determined based on the individual’s skills, experience, talents and availability,” Archer said in a release Monday.

“We appreciate that people have busy lives, and we offer flexible scheduling including weekday, evening and weekend options that can vary anywhere from one to four hours weekly depending on the needs of the program.”

The hospital says it has refined its application and orientation process to make the experience easier for potential volunteers.

Trending Now

More information is available on the hospital’s website or by calling 613-548-2359.

Click to play video: 'Help raise funds for child & youth mental health through the Smile Cookie campaign'
Help raise funds for child & youth mental health through the Smile Cookie campaign

 

 

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices