Spring cleaning campaign underway in Winnipeg

The snow is (hopefully) gone for the season, so now it’s time for Winnipeg to get out from under the dust and litter that rears its ugly head each spring.

The city says its annual spring cleaning campaign is underway and will run for the next six weeks.

Around 500 city workers will be on the job, cleaning up sidewalks, bridges, and roads, as well as boulevards on major routes, and picking up litter in local parks.

The city is also asking Winnipeggers to watch where they park. There will be temporary “no parking” signs posted when possible on streets that are scheduled to be cleaned.

Failure to move a vehicle could earn the owner a $150 ticket and see the car moved to the towing company’s compound — and at the owner’s expense.

If you think your car has been towed during spring cleanup, call 311 to find out where your car is.

The city’s bi-weekly curbside yard waste pickup is also set to begin soon, with the first collection happening April 29. Compostable yard waste, like grass clippings and leaves, can be placed out in paper yard bags, reusable containers without a lid, or cardboard boxes.

To find out when yard waste pickup begins for your area, visit the city’s collection calendar or call 311.