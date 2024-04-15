Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Tentative agreement reached with York University workers, union says

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Frustration grows as York University strike continues'
Frustration grows as York University strike continues
RELATED: Students at York University are demanding a tuition refund as the education worker strike lingers on. Caryn Lieberman reports.
The union representing thousands of academic workers says a tentative agreement has been reached with York University after several weeks of strike action.

CUPE Local 3903, which represents about 3,000 academic workers, said the tentative deal was reached on Sunday night after an “intense weekend of bargaining in which both sides exchanged multiple passes.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Although we didn’t achieve everything we wanted to in this round of bargaining, we have obtained some notable gains that make this deal—the best we could get under the circumstances—worth endorsing,” the union said in a statement.

The union said details of the ratification vote will take place sometime this week. If the workers ratify the deal, they would return to work the following day.

“For the first time in seven weeks, there is a potential deal in sight for workers on the picket lines at York University,” the statement read.

Staff had walked off the job on Feb. 26. The striking workers – who include contract faculty, teaching and graduate assistants, research assistants and part-time librarians – said at the time the school had not met demands to address an affordability crisis.

