Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with assault after police say woman attacked at Calgary dog park

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Police in Calgary say a suspect has turned himself in following a dispute between two dog owners that allegedly got physical. Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police in Calgary say a suspect has turned himself in following a dispute between two dog owners that allegedly got physical. Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 62-year-old man was charged after a woman was assaulted at a southeast Calgary dog park last week.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman was walking her dog at Sue Higgins Park at 9770 – 15 St. SE.

Police originally said a dog belonging to an unknown man allegedly attacked the woman’s dog. But in an update on Sunday evening, police said their investigation revealed that while the dog showed aggression to the woman’s dog, there was no physical attack.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An argument began between the man and the woman, according to police. When the woman attempted to record the interaction on her cellphone, police allege the man knocked it out of her hand, pushed her to the ground and physically assaulted her.

The woman screamed, and the man picked up the cellphone and threw it over a fence before leaving the area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were searching for the suspect, and on Saturday the man turned himself in to police.

Zsolt Baktay, 62, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of assault, assault causing bodily harm and intimidation.

Baktay is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices