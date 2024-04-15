Man charged with assault after police say woman attacked at Calgary dog park

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old man was charged after a woman was assaulted at a southeast Calgary dog park last week.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman was walking her dog at Sue Higgins Park at 9770 – 15 St. SE.

Police originally said a dog belonging to an unknown man allegedly attacked the woman’s dog. But in an update on Sunday evening, police said their investigation revealed that while the dog showed aggression to the woman’s dog, there was no physical attack.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An argument began between the man and the woman, according to police. When the woman attempted to record the interaction on her cellphone, police allege the man knocked it out of her hand, pushed her to the ground and physically assaulted her.

The woman screamed, and the man picked up the cellphone and threw it over a fence before leaving the area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were searching for the suspect, and on Saturday the man turned himself in to police.

Zsolt Baktay, 62, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of assault, assault causing bodily harm and intimidation.

Baktay is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.