Person seriously injured in attack by stray dogs, coyotes: Ontario police

A 32-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious injuries over the weekend after an attack by both stray dogs and coyotes in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Saturday.

Middlesex OPP and Middlesex-London Paramedic Service personnel were called to an address on Nicholas Road at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police have described the victim only as a 32-year-old from Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, it is believed that both stray dogs and coyotes were part of the attack,” police said in a release.

Police also issued safety tips, noting that “coyotes can be found anywhere in Ontario, in both rural and urban locations.”

In most cases, police say if you keep your distance the animal will most likely avoid you. If you encounter an aggressive animal, you should never approach it; never turn your back and run; stand tall, make a lot of noise and back away slowly; and, if it “poses an imminent threat to the public,” call 911.