Kingston police seek teen missing since Thursday

Kingston police are trying to track down a missing teen.

Fourteen-year-old Miley was last seen Thursday at 12:45 p.m. near Brock and Bagot Streets, police say.

Miley has long brown hair, weighs 110 lbs., and is five feet tall, according to a description provided by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-549-4660.

Kingston Police are currently looking for missing 14 yr. old Miley. Last seen at 12:45 pm on April 11, 2024, in Brock and Bagot St area. Long brown hair, 5’, 110 lbs. Please contact main number of Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 if you have any information. #ygk pic.twitter.com/mPN8LPYKyc — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) April 13, 2024