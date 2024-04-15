Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police seek teen missing since Thursday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Shoulder patch on a Kingston Police Uniform View image in full screen
Kingston Police are looking for a missing teen. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston police are trying to track down a missing teen.

Fourteen-year-old Miley was last seen Thursday at 12:45 p.m. near Brock and Bagot Streets, police say.

Miley has long brown hair, weighs 110 lbs., and is five feet tall, according to a description provided by investigators.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-549-4660.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices