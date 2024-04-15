Kingston police seek teen missing since Thursday

Kingston police are trying to track down a missing teen.
Fourteen-year-old Miley was last seen Thursday at 12:45 p.m. near Brock and Bagot Streets, police say.
Miley has long brown hair, weighs 110 lbs., and is five feet tall, according to a description provided by investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-549-4660.
