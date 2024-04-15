Water rescue search continues for missing teen boy at Ashbridges Bay Park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police’s marine unit says a search continues on Monday morning after a teenage boy went missing in the water at Ashbridges Bay Park.

Police said they were called to the area at around 6 p.m. Sunday for reports of a missing person in the water.

Two people, a teen and a man, had jumped into the water to try to save the other teenager, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they took a male youth to hospital for treatment for minor injuries. A man was also treated at the scene but he was released by paramedics.

In an update Monday morning, the marine unit said they are still searching for the teen and have continued the search which started at sunrise.