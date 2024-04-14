COPD patients needed for study in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A clinical research group based out of Kelowna is looking for people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to take part in an ongoing research study.

“Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals 40 to 80 years old to participate in an ongoing research study for an investigative product for treatment of COPD that may help prevent heart failure and heart attacks,” reads the study details on the Okanagan Clinical Trials website.

“Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor.”

COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that impedes airflow to the lungs, and although its symptoms can be managed with medications, there is currently no cure.

It’s typically caused by long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter. The BC Government says that in Canada, 80 per cent to 90 per cent of COPD is caused by smoking.

“As of 2020/21, more than 5% of those over age 35 have been diagnosed with COPD in BC,” the BC Government says on its website.

Anyone who decides to take part in the Okanagan Clinical Trials study can opt-out at any time. For more information, click here.