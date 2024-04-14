Sarnia, Ont., man charged in connection with violent home invasion: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Sarnia, Ont., have laid charges against a 27-year-old man in connection with a violent home invasion earlier this week.

Police say officers responded to the 300 block of Exmouth Street around 3:15 a.m. on April 10.

According to police, a man approached the patio of the victim’s home carrying a large paper bag, jumped onto the balcony and reportedly smashed a glass door to enter the victim’s home.

The victim, a 46-year-old, confronted the man and was attacked, suffering a large cut to his head along with cuts and scrapes to his hands and knees, police said.

The homeowner was taken to hospital and has been released.

Police said the bag carried by the intruder contained yard waste, specifically leaves. Nothing was taken from the victim’s home.

The suspect has been charged with breaking and entering, mischief and assault.