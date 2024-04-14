Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sarnia, Ont., man charged in connection with violent home invasion: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 14, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
A set of police lights View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Sarnia, Ont., have laid charges against a 27-year-old man in connection with a violent  home invasion earlier this week.

Police say officers responded to the 300 block of Exmouth Street around 3:15 a.m. on April 10.

According to police, a man approached the patio of the victim’s home carrying a large paper bag, jumped onto the balcony and reportedly smashed a glass door to enter the victim’s home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The  victim, a 46-year-old, confronted the man and was attacked, suffering a large cut to his head along with cuts and scrapes to his hands and knees, police said.

The homeowner was taken to hospital and has been released.

Police said the bag carried by the intruder contained yard waste, specifically leaves. Nothing was taken from the victim’s home.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect  has been charged with breaking and entering, mischief and assault.

Click to play video: '85-year-old woman who killed home intruder in self-defence knew invader: prosecutor'
85-year-old woman who killed home intruder in self-defence knew invader: prosecutor
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices