French couple cycles across Canada raising funds for reforestation

Send this page to someone via email

Imagine moving to a faraway country and exploring it on two wheels.

Meet the couple behind The Green Bikes project, Kevin Firmin and Solène Soton who are visiting from France and hope to do some good while they are in Canada.

“It’s a different kind of travelling and it’s interesting because you get to see some things you cannot see when driving,” said Firmin.

The two have been living in Canada for a year. The duo hit the road six days ago travelling from Vancouver, B.C. to Québec City, Que. making stops along the way, including Kelowna. Now, they are back on the road and headed North.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Today we are starting from Kelowna and we are riding through Vernon and Armstrong,” said Soton. “The idea is to hit the Rockies and cross the Rockies and reach Lake Louise in a few days.

Story continues below advertisement

The two are peddling 5,000 kilometres in two months and hope to raise $10,000 that will be donated to One Tree Planted, a not-for-profit organization that plants trees worldwide. The duo chose this organization in an effort to give back. n

“We are also doing this for reforestation, we witnessed the wildfires in Kelowna last year and we have been moved by the subject we wanted to do something,” said Firmin.

Readers can follow their journey across Canada on Instagram as well as donate to the cause on their website www.thegreenbikes.com