Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide in South Vancouver leaves 24-year-old man dead

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 4:35 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police said a young man was found dead in a car late Friday night in the area of East 55 Avenue and Main Street. View image in full screen
Vancouver police said a young man was found dead in a car late Friday night in the area of East 55 Avenue and Main Street. Google Street View
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 24-year-old man has been killed in a homicide in Vancouver.

In a release, Vancouver police said they were called to East 55 Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Residents heard the sounds of gunfire, police said.

Chirag Antil, 24, was found dead inside a vehicle in the area, police confirmed.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver shooting victim is Surrey anesthesiologist'
Vancouver shooting victim is Surrey anesthesiologist
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices