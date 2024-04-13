Homicide in South Vancouver leaves 24-year-old man dead

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 24-year-old man has been killed in a homicide in Vancouver.

In a release, Vancouver police said they were called to East 55 Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Residents heard the sounds of gunfire, police said.

Chirag Antil, 24, was found dead inside a vehicle in the area, police confirmed.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.