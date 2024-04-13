Kelowna’s Gospel Mission challenges community to get active in effort to end homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting its 13th annual Strides Event fundraiser on Saturday, in an effort to help end homelessness.

The non-profit organization hopes to raise donations for the programs and services provided to the unhoused community in Kelowna, by challenging community members to come out and walk or run either 2, 5 or 10 kilometres.

“We are so thankful for the community support,” said Troy McKnight, Director of Resource Development at KGM

“Every stride taken this weekend and every dollar raised will go directly to supporting the life-changing programs offered through Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. But more than that, when we come together as a community, we are stepping up to combat the stigma surrounding homelessness and letting our unsheltered neighbors know that they are seen, valued, and loved.”

The Strides Event not only serves as a fundraiser, but also as an opportunity for the public to educate themselves on the work being done by KGM to support individuals experiencing homelessness, which all started back in 1978.

“By participating in the event, attendees actively contribute to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need,” said McKnight. “Join us as we stride together for a cause, making a difference one step at a time.”

The event takes place at Metro Hub located at 1265 Ellis St beginning at 1 p.m., with the walk/run ending at 2 p.m.

You can register in person, or online by clicking here.