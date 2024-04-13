Thousands to attend 45th annual Vaisakhi Parade and Festival in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 45th annual Vaisakhi Parade and Festival in South Vancouver on Saturday.

The parade takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are many road closures in effect around Marine Drive.

Vaisakhi dates back to 1699 and celebrates the revelation of the Khalsa, which refers to the community that considers Sikhism its faith.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim issued an apology on Friday after referring to Vaisakhi as a large celebration with music and live performers.

.@CityofVancouver were forced to apologize yesterday for releasing a statement on Vaisakhi which omitted any mention of the Sikh essence of celebrations in the city, despite Gurdwaras leading festivities. The council have amended the statement after @BCSikhs raised the issue. pic.twitter.com/dCCpDDbiV3 — SikhPressAssociation (@SikhPA) April 13, 2024

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke also called her city’s Vaisakhi Parade a large party in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Sikh community has raised concerns about the comments of both mayors, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

The Sikh Community of B.C. accused cities of co-opting Vaisakhi for profit.

This @CityofVancouver @KenSimCity statement completely removes faith from Vaisakhi. Vancouver's Nagar Keertan started in 1979 to celebrate the revelation of the Khalsa in 1699. Similar to @SurreyMayor, our cities are promoting a party narrative and coopting Vaisakhi for profit. pic.twitter.com/iMNTJcgRE3 — The Sikh Community of 'BC' / Salish Land (@BCSikhs) April 12, 2024