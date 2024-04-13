Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Can you race a concrete toboggan? NAIT students say ‘yes’

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 4:41 pm
1 min read
a concrete toboggan View image in full screen
NAIT student build a concrete toboggan. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At the Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race the goal is simple: teams of engineering students from across Canada are tasked with building a toboggan out of concrete that can make it down a hill.

“What we need to do is build a toboggan that weighs less than 350 pounds, is capable of holding five riders, has a working steering and braking system, and is capable of safely going down a ski hill,” said Karan Mann, captain of this year’s 19-member team from NAIT, which represented Alberta, alongside the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta.

The NAIT team had four months to build the toboggan and have it shipped to St. John’s Nfld., where this year’s event took place in February. It took them over 200 hours to create the perfect sled, which they dubbed the ‘Bogwarts Express.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The competition, which marked its 50th anniversary this year, was founded in Red Deer in 1974 by Dr. S. H. Simmonds, president of the Alberta chapter of the American Concrete Institute.

Story continues below advertisement

“The biggest challenge was just getting started,” said NAIT team member Lindsey Jackson, noting that the squad was made up of first-year students. “We came from nothing, we had no idea what to do.”

The team had to get creative on a limited budget of about $4,ooo, which was just enough for the registration fee. They took home the award for Best Looking Toboggan, Best New Team and third place in Braking Performance, leaving big shoes to fill for next year’s team. The University of British Columbia Okanagan, meanwhile, took home the competition’s top honours.

The NAIT squad also raised about $50,000, money they hope to pass on to future teams.

with files from Jaclyn Kucey

Click to play video: 'University of Calgary students pitch innovative redesign of storm water management'
University of Calgary students pitch innovative redesign of storm water management
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices