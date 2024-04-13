Menu

Headline link
Canada

Extension cord overheats, lighting car on fire: Saskatoon Fire Department

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 10:55 am
1 min read
The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a blaze in an apartment suite early Saturday morning.
An extension cord overheated on Friday morning, causing a vehicle to light on fire in Saskatoon according to the fire department. . File / Global News
An extension cord overheated on Friday morning, causing a vehicle to light on fire in Saskatoon according to the fire department.

The department said an extension cord was plugged into the block heater of a car in the 10 block of Moxon Crescent.

When firefighters arrived, the engine was engulfed in flames and the front of the garage was melted due to the heat.

The total damage was estimated at $15,000.

The Saskatoon Fire Department reminded residents to unplug extension cords designed for cold weather as the temperatures stay above zero. It said most cords are heavily insulated and overheat easily.

