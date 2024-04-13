Extension cord overheats, lighting car on fire: Saskatoon Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

An extension cord overheated on Friday morning, causing a vehicle to light on fire in Saskatoon according to the fire department.

The department said an extension cord was plugged into the block heater of a car in the 10 block of Moxon Crescent.

When firefighters arrived, the engine was engulfed in flames and the front of the garage was melted due to the heat.

The total damage was estimated at $15,000.

The Saskatoon Fire Department reminded residents to unplug extension cords designed for cold weather as the temperatures stay above zero. It said most cords are heavily insulated and overheat easily.