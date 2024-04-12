Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan DLC online education classes now open for registration

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 5:17 pm
1 min read
Online registration is open for the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre. Online summer school registration will be open in May. View image in full screen
Online registration is open for the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre. Online summer school registration will be open in May. Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press
The province said the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (DLC) is now accepting registrations for new kindergarten to Grade 12 and adult students for next year.

Full- and part-time students can begin choosing courses.

“We have seen steady growth in students taking online courses throughout the school year, and we are expecting that to continue to grow as registration is now open for next school year,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill on Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We created Sask DLC to provide students more opportunity and choice in their learning and it is wonderful to see students around the province benefiting from that.”

The province said more than 2,500 full-time K-12 students and 4,300 part-time grades 10-12 students are currently participating in one or more courses — approximately 1,300 more students since Nov. 30, 2023.

There are also 190 adult learners upgrading or completing high school courses to earn their diploma or qualify for post-secondary school or the workforce.

“Whether our students are studying full-time online or taking a course or two to supplement their in-class learning, they are able to access high-quality education that fits their schedule,” Sask. DLC chief operating officer Darren Gasper said. “It has been wonderful to see student interest in online learning grow throughout the year and we will continue to build on that success.”

Online summer school registration will open in May for classes from July 2 to Aug. 9 at a cost of $500 per course.

You can register for courses online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

