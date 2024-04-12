Menu

Traffic

‘Marine operations’ of Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway will not open by May 1: officials

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
The closure of the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston will also affect the bridge's marine operations, officials said Friday. View image in full screen
Damage that closed the LaSalle Causeway to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists will also affect boat traffic, officials say.

The federally-owned causeway closed after part of the structure was damaged during scheduled construction at the beginning of April and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has said it will take weeks to repair.

On Friday officials said the ongoing work means the bridge’s “marine operations” will not resume in time for the start of boating season.

“The timelines to reopen the bridge to pedestrian and vehicular traffic, as well as to resume marine operations, remain unknown,” the PSPC said in a statement.

“However, we can confirm that reopening for marine operations by the start of the marine season, which usually takes place on May 1, will not be feasible.”

The causeway, which connects the city of Kingston to its eastern suburbs, consists of three bridges and two wharves.

Officials have said a counterweight on one of the bridges — the Bascule Bridge — is what was damaged during the construction.

When it is operating normally the Bascule Bridge lifts to allow taller boats through.

In its media release on Friday, PSPC said specialized equipment was brought in last week to stabilize the structure, allowing officials to do initial inspections of the bridge.

While they said they’re looking at ways of resuming pedestrian access during the repair work, they said the causeway will likely remain closed for several weeks, calling the damage “extensive.”

The causeway is used by an estimated 23,000 vehicles a day, according to data from the federal government.

During the closure motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles have been told to use the Waaban Crossing.

 

